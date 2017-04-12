12 aprile 2017

Scarperia, 12 April 2017 – It was the first day of testing at Mugello for the special customers of the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti, who felt the irresistible pull of one of the world's most beautiful tracks to attend an event with 30 single seaters and GT cars that can only be driven on track. Kings of the track. The Formula 1 cars at Mugello included the best in the category so far this century. Indeed, some customers drove the F2001 with which Scuderia Ferrari repeated the famous "Red Dawn" of Suzuka 2000. The Maranello team dominated the 2001 season winning the Drivers' title with Michael Schumacher and the Constructors' one thanks to Rubens Barrichello in car no. 2. Mugello also saw a F2002, the record breaking car that won 15 races out of 19 in the 2002 and 2003 seasons and was the vehicle in which Michael Schumacher won his fifth Drivers' championship and Ferrari its 12th Constructors' title. Unmistakable sound. The roar of Formula 1 engines is even more fascinating on the ups and downs of the Tuscan track, because the valley in which the circuit is built acts like a giant echo chamber. It is amazing to hear the 2.4-litre naturally aspirated engine of cars like the F2007, the world Constructors' and Drivers champion with Kimi Raikkonen, and the F2008, another world Constructors' champion, which also came very close to the Drivers' title with Felipe Massa. There were also a F150° Italia and a F138, the last generation of the car not equipped with a hybrid power unit and that gave full voice to the 056 engine and its output of almost 800 hp.