F1 Clienti single-seaters return to Imola

Around fifteen single-seaters will take part in the last event on the 2024 F1 Clienti calendar at the Finali Mondiali Ferrari, held at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari from 15 to 21 October. This exclusive programme is designed for Ferrari owners whose cars have competed in the F1 World Championship, allowing them to drive on iconic circuits across various continents in 2024.

The public will have a unique opportunity to see up close the powerful cars that have shaped World Championship races over the years. The entry list also features single-seaters that have raced on the Romagna circuit, which hosted a round of the World Championship from 1980 to 2006. These include the F2004, which is considered the most successful Ferrari produced by the Scuderia di Maranello. The F2004 triumphed at the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola, driven by Michael Schumacher. That season then concluded with the triumphant success of the German driver, who took the World Championship title ahead of his teammate Rubens Barrichello, while Ferrari also claimed the top spot in the manufacturers’ championship.

Three other single-seaters that had the honour of winning at Imola—the F2000, the F2003-GA, and the F2002, all driven by Schumacher—will also take to the track during this year’s Finali Mondiali.

The programme includes several sessions on Thursday, from 11:25 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. and from 4:05 to 4:50 p.m. The same timings apply on Friday, while on Saturday the single-seaters will be on track from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. and from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. On Sunday, the last session will run from 3:35 to 4:20 p.m.