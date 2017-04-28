28 aprile 2017

Maranello, 27 April 2017 – Paolo Barilla’s dream of owning the car of his dreams, a 312B, the car that Ferrari used in its 1970 and 1971 Formula 1 campaign. Mr. Barilla is well known for his victory in the 1985 Le Mans 24 Hours and raced 9 times in Formula 1 with Minardi and had a chance to drive his singleseater at Mugello Circuit during the F1 Clienti event in April. Ferrari.com had a chat with him about his fantastic race car. Car of dreams. “The 312B of 1970 is one of the cars of my dreams – says Barilla - I remember it when I was a kid. I was nine year old when this car won the Italian GP with Clay Regazzoni and I remember the emotion: my passion for motorsport was growing and as an Italian kid Ferrari was the best”. A Dream that came true. Later on, Paolo had a chance to buy the car: “I always thought that this car was the symbol of my passion and now I own it and I can drive it. When I’m at the wheel it’s like jumping back in the past because I can still see myself as that kid dreaming. The beauty of the car is not just aesthetic: I was ready to find myself driving something wild but when I drove it the first time I realized it was a fantastic car to drive too. It was easy with an incredible sound. This car is able to combine beauty with the perfection of the technology of that period”.