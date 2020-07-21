F1 Clienti and XX Programmes on track in Barcelona

Barcelona 21 luglio 2020

The Barcelona track hosted the first day of private practice for the XX Programmes cars and the F1 Clienti single-seaters. Following specific safety protocols and holding the event behind closed doors, the activities of Corse Clienti’s two special departments allowed the owners of these gems to return to the track after the long break since the US dates in March. Sunny weather and high temperatures provided the backdrop for a day that saw eleven XX Programmes cars take to the track, including the FXX-K Evo, FXX Evo and 599XX Evo, as well as four Formula 1 single-seaters. The cars lapping the 4,665-metre circuit included the Ferrari F138 of Fernando Alonso, which secured a vital win in 2013. The single-seater helped the Spaniard to victory after starting the race from fifth position on the grid. The other Ferrarista, the Brazilian Felipe Massa, also took a podium place that Sunday, crossing the line in third. It was Alonso’s second triumph on his “home” track. The season ended with third place for Scuderia Ferrari in the Constructors’ World Championship and second for Alonso in the drivers’ standings, courtesy of two wins (Spain and China), two second places and three third places. The name of the F138 combines the year of its activity and the number of cylinders. However, it also marks the eighth and final season of the V8 engine’s career. The single-seater is an evolution of the basic design concepts of the F2012, although every part of it was revised to maximise performance.