F1 Clienti and XX Programme show at Paul Ricard

The Paul Ricard circuit hosts round eight of the F1 Clienti and XX Programme on Thursday 29 and Friday 30 September. The Private Test Days will grace the track and paddock of the French venue two months after the last round in Barcelona.

F1 Clienti. The 5,842-kilometre-long circuit, where historic pages of international motor racing have been written, will host ten single-seaters that competed in the World Championship with Scuderia Ferrari back before the introduction of hybrid engines. Several models world title-winning models feature prominently. They include the F2001, driven by Michael Schumacher in a season that saw the German driver score nine victories and Ferrari take the Constructors’ title.

XX Programme. As traditional in the exclusive private events for Maranello customers and their collector sports cars, the track show will feature many XX Programme cars. The list of the sixteen hypercars not homologated for road use appearing in France includes nine FXX-K Evo, the 12-cylinder with an impressive 1,050 horsepower. Two FXX Ks will appear at the Paul Ricard, alongside two 599XX Evo’s. These cars sport a front-mounted engine that delivers 750 hp with a maximum torque of 700 Nm. Two FXX Evo's and one FXX complete the grid.