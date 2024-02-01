F1 Clienti and XX Programme in Abu Dhabi

The intense Ferrari Racing Days programme will also feature the F1 Clienti and XX Programme on track at the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend. The Maranello manufacturer’s two non-competitive programmes are designed for the clients who wish to test single-seaters that have made Formula One World Championship history and “laboratory” cars not homologated for the road that take innovative technological solutions to the extreme.

Spectacular and iconic vehicles will alternate with the timed and competitive rounds of the Ferrari Winter Challenge, marking its second consecutive appearance on the track in the United Arab Emirates. Owners will have the chance to test their skills on one of the 21st-century’s most iconic circuits.

The Ferrari F138, a single-seater from the 2013 Formula One World Championship and the last to use the iconic V8 engine, will undoubtedly catch the eye of spectators at the Yas Marina Circuit. Nine cars from the XX Programme, launched by the Maranello manufacturer in 2005, are registered for the Middle East event. Three 599XXs and six FXX-K Evos will be in the spotlight at the Abu Dhabi circuit. The racing experience gained by Maranello’s engineers was crucial in developing the latter, so much so that the V12 engine used in this car delivers an extraordinary 1050 hp and a maximum torque of 900 Nm.