F1 Clienti and XX Programme at Estoril

The XX Programme and F1 Clienti stop off at Portugal’s Circuito do Estoril as part of the Ferrari Racing Days on 18 and 19 July for round seven of the sporting season, just a few days after it hosted the fifth leg of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe.

F1 Clienti. Three Ferrari single-seaters that have made Formula 1 history will race on the Portuguese track, a world championship venue from 1984 to 1996. These include Rubens Barrichello’s F2002, which never appeared at the Circuito do Estoril but helped bring the Manufacturers’ title to Maranello in 2002, courtesy of several podiums and four victories. That year, the drivers’ title went to teammate Michael Schumacher.

Fernando Alonso’s F2012 and Kimi Räikkönen’s F2007 complete the line-up.

XX Programme. 23 cars will take part in the event in Portugal. The FXX-K Evo is the best-represented model, with 11 cars racing around the 13 corners of the 4.182-kilometre Estoril track. This hypercar can only be used on the track, not in competition. Its 6.3-litre V12 engine combined with the KERS hybrid system delivers 1050 hp.

The entry list includes five 599XX Evos, one 599XX and three models apiece for the FXX K and the FXX Evo.