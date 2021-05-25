F1 Clienti and XX Programme to light up Brno

Just a few days before round three of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli gets underway, the Brno circuit is set to host two days of private testing as part of the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes, scheduled for May 25-26.

Track in evolution. Lining up alongside sixteen other models from the XX Programme - on what was initially a 28-kilometre circuit before evolving into its current 5,403-metre layout - will be an F2007 originally raced by Kimi Räikkönen.

Power protagonists. In the sessions reserved for these special cars will be nine attention-grabbing 1050 hp FXX-K Evo cars equipped with active aerodynamics, successors to Ferrari’s experience in Formula 1. The car is equipped with a hybrid power unit of 860 hp guaranteed by a 6-litre V12 engine with additional support from the HY-Kers hybrid system. Also on track will be five 599XX Evo and two FXX Evo models, the first evolution of the car that originally got the program off and running.