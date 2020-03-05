F1 cars return to Road Atlanta

Road Atlanta 05 marzo 2020

With over 90 years of history, Scuderia Ferrari has produced some of the most memorable and important moments in racing history. No other manufacturer can match both Ferrari’s commitment and Ferrari’s success on track. And nowhere has that commitment been as great, and as unwavering as to the most competitive racing series in the world, Formula 1. Ferrari’s history in the series is legendary, with 16 constructor’s championships and 15 driver titles, the most of any team, ever. The greatest names in racing have competed with the Scuderia, from Ascari, Fangio, Lauda, Villeneuve and Schumacher. From that basis of history, Ferrari, beginning in 2003, Ferrari has permitted select clients to participate in the company’s Formula 1 heritage and history through the F1 Clienti program. F1 Clienti travel to nine events per year at some of the most historic circuits in the world, places such as Suzuka, Spa Francorchamps and the Circuit of the Americas are all on the 2020 roster. In keeping with the ultimate Ferrari Formula 1 experience, the F1 Clienti team takes care of everything on behalf of the client, from shipping the car from Maranello to each event, to required maintenance items both during the weekend and also between events. Ferrari also provides an ace team of mechanics – who in some cases were working with the Formula 1 team when the client’s car competed – and coaches, including official factory drivers such as Marc Gene, Olivier Beretta, Davide Rigon and Andrea Bertolini. For all of our drivers, it is the fulfillment of the ultimate childhood fantasy, driving the very same chassis that Michael Schumacher or Fernando Alonso drove to numerous podiums, or in some cases one of Ferrari’s 16 constructor championships. This weekend, cars formerly driven by Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher and Felipe Massa will all be on track. All will also run in much the same configurations as when they competed, including their 18,000 rpm or higher redlines and it is certain to be a can’t miss spectacle.