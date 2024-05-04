Driver comments of the Race-1 winners at Mugello

The opening races of the season at Mugello's Tuscany circuit saw the return of seasoned contenders alongside the emergence of new protagonists. The winners of Race 1 were Franz Engstler (Gohm Motorsport - Engstler) in the Trofeo Pirelli, Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Tibor Valint (Scuderia Praha - Rossocorsa) in the Coppa Shell, Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport Haupt Racing Team) in the Coppa Shell Am, and Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) in the 488 class. We gathered their thoughts fresh off the podium.