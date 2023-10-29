Driver comments from the Finali Mondiali Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am podium

Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing) and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) clinched the Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am titles. Behind them in their respective events were American David Voronin (Foreign Cars Italia) and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), while in the Am class, second spot went to Stefano Marazzi (Rossocorsa) and third to Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car).
Axel Sartingen, Coppa Shell winner
David Voronin, Coppa Shell runner-up: “This is my first season and my first podium at the Finali Mondiali . I prepared hard for today’s race because, knowing the great skills of the Challenge Europe drivers, I knew it was going to be a challenging day. They were all very fast and there was not much room for recovery. I focused and tried to race smartly and aggressively while staying away from the track limits.”
Fons Scheltema, Coppa Shell third place: “I miscalculated and got the start wrong. I thought I had plenty of time to catch up, but it didn’t work out that way. When I realized time was running out I was also overtaken. I lost my pace and at that point I concentrated on holding on to my position. I had to fend off the attacks from behind me. Fortunately, I am now here celebrating a podium at the Finali Mondiali for the first time! In 2012 I was on the podium in the championship reserved for Gentlemen drivers, but this is something else entirely.”
Martinus Richter, Coppa Shell Am winner:
Stefano Marazzi, Coppa Shell Am runner-up: “Given how the previous days and, in general, the whole week went, this second place at the Finali Mondiali was the goal I had set for myself and I did it. The team was great and the car they prepared for me was perfect. To be able to aspire to victory, I lacked the experience of dealing with the start and in the phase immediately after the Safety Car exit. This is my first year in racing and it is a very good result.”
Paolo Scudieri, Coppa Shell Am third place: “Everything is wonderful with this third place achieved here on the Mugello circuit. I could certainly have aspired to something more, but at the start, at the first corner, I got hit and this caused some damage to the car. This obviously affected me. Pushing harder at the second-to-last corner I could probably have gained a position, but I didn’t want to risk losing third spot.”