Driver comments from the Coppa Shell Race 2 at Misano

Willem van der Vorm, second in Coppa Shell: “I can consider myself very happy with today’s race, even though I lost ground at the start due to a small mistake. I did my best to keep up with Axel Sartingen until the Safety Car intervened. I could have achieved the same result in yesterday’s race.”

Thomas Gostner, third in Coppa Shell: “I was lucky at the start: I managed to get to third place and then hold on to it, edging away from the group behind me. I am very happy because it is not the easiest of races in this championship, at least for me.”

Martinus Richter, Coppa Shell Am winner: “At Misano I returned to racing in the Ferrari Challenge after a six-month stop. In yesterday’s race I was unlucky because, due to a mistake on my last lap, I got involved in a collision. As qualifying was not satisfactory and I didn’t manage to set the fastest lap, today I attacked right from the start which, in fact, was excellent and allowed me to reach a high speed and thus overtake some rivals. I finished in first place, which also coincides with my first podium of the season. Now I will concentrate on the next round at Spielberg, a circuit I raced on two years ago, which I love and I would like to thank Ferrari for that.”