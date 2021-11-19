Driver comments after Coppa Shell Race 1 North America

The drivers of the American series were still buzzing from what they had experienced in Race 1 of the Coppa Shell. Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) ruled the roost to take the overall victory with John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) claiming the Coppa Shell Am triumph. The general sense of delight even extended to those who missed out on the honours.

Benoit Bergeron, second position Coppa Shell: “Tough track, there’s no way to pass except to play hard which I did a few times, but sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It’s the best I can do, there’s no run to get.”.



Yahn Bernier, third position Coppa Shell: “It was fantastic, it was fantastic, it was chaos at that start. I got lucky I got a little inside line open up and everybody bunched up and I was a kind of cruise around outside of the shenanigans. Then it was off to the races and we gapped the guys behind us eventually we got back together after one of the Safety cars. It was outstanding, really …”.



Lance Cawley, second position Coppa Shell AM: “It was a great race. I want to thank my wife and the team. I had a great race, it was clean, I kept the car clean and got P2, I think I’m in pretty good shape for the championship too. It was a great racing with John and Jacobson as well. I want to thank Ferrari too”.



