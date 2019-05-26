Double wins for Prette, Zang and Moon in Shanghai

Race 2 of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific third round took place today in Shanghai International Circuit to close the yearly event Ferrari Racing Day. Heavy rain with strong winds invited themselves to Shanghai overnight and stayed for the whole day, making the Sunday runnings even more demanding for the drivers. After a fully dry weekend until Saturday, the 23 Challenge drivers had to cope with a slippery track for Qualifying 2 and Race 2 and mastered the very difficult conditions brilliantly.

Trofeo Pirelli AM. In the Trofeo Pirelli AM class, Italian-Monegasque driver Philippe Prette (Blackbird Concessionaires) got the Pole Position and race win once again, but his race was more hard-fought than what the results would suggest. Eric Zang from Coppa Shell and Ringo Chong were on his tail for the whole race, closing their gap to the race leader even more on the last few laps. In the end, Prette managed to fend-off his rivals’ attacks until the end and crossed the finish line in first place. stretching an already comfortable lead in the Drivers’ Championship. After his third place in Race 1, Ringo Chong (Kunming Zhongzhuyuan DiLi) made a further step to close Race 2 in second after starting from the front row. Go Max (M Auto Hiroshima) clinched the final place on the podium and posted the Fastest Lap in this race.

Coppa Shell. The Coppa Shell class saw the domination of Chinese drivers. Eric Zang (Denker Guangzhou) added another Class win to his outstanding performance this weekend. Starting from the overall 3rd place earned in Qualifying he passed Chong at the start to secure 2nd place overall and the Coppa Shell lead. Michael Choi (Blackbird Concessionaires) was 2nd in front of Jay Park, (Forza Motors Korea), who got the last step of the podium.

Coppa Shell AM. Starting from pole in the Coppa Shell AM class, Andrew Moon (Forza Motors Korea) drove a staggering race to 6th overall, a placement that made him the clear victor. Evan Mak from Chinese dealer Denker Guangzhou and Chinese driver Min Xiao (CTF Beijing) were the other two podium finishers in this order. All three drivers achieved double podium finishes in this race weekend. Billy Fung of Blackbird Concessionaires was the winner of the Gentlemen Cup. Coppa Shell AM class welcomed famous Chinese actor Alex Fong, who posted another convincing performance despite the treacherous track conditions.

Schedule After track action in Shanghai, Ferrari Challenge APAC will visit Motegi in Japan from 4th to 7th July.