Double Wins for Prette and Moon. Fujiwara Victorious in Coppa Shell

The second round of the Ferrari Challenge APAC series at Sepang International Circuit came to a close today under very hot and sunny conditions with track temperatures at a high of 45.5 degree Celsius. The 20 drivers in the field once again showcased great driving skills during an eventful Race 2.

Trofeo Pirelli AM. It was a perfect day for yesterday’s winner Philippe Prette (Blackbird Concessionaires) who took pole position for Race 2 in the morning’s Qualifying session. This was the starting block for a commanding performance in the race, that he led from start to finish posting the fastest lap in the process. His double win this weekend has brought him securely to the top of the standings board with 81 points. After a good Qualifying that put him 3rd on the grid, Go Max (M Auto Hiroshima) managed to overtake James Weiland (Ferrari of Cincinnati) during the first lap and maintained the position until 5 minutes to the checkered flag, when he came to a halt in a dangerous position. This not only ended his race, but triggered the intervention of the Safety Car as well. Weiland seized the opportunity to come in 2nd for the race and in the standings with 54 points, while Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia) crossed the line in third.

Coppa Shell. The race was just as hard-fought for the Coppa Shell drivers. Makoto Fujiwara was in perfect form and was keen to keep his lead in the class. He focused on maintaining his pace behind the two race leaders in the Trofeo Pirelli AM classification, an approach that in the end allowed him to finish the race at the top of the podium followed by David Pun (Blackbird Concessionaires). Third position honors were for Yanbin Xing (CTF Beijing) who pulled off an exciting come-back from the middle of the pack to power ahead and take the last step on the podium. With his victory yesterday and 3rd position today, Xing extended his lead in the standings over Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka) and Jay Park (Forza Motors Korea) with 67 points.

Coppa Shell AM. Andrew Moon (Forza Motors Korea) won Race 2 in the Coppa Shell AM class, his second win of the weekend. With a valiant performance he maintained his lead in class for most of the race and powered to victory. At his first experience in the Ferrari 488 Challenge, Kenneth Lau (Blackbird Concessionaires) took an impressive second place, while Ray Wu (Blackbird Concessionaires) settled for third. Moon now leads the standings in his class with 69 points, 20 more than his nearest rival. Tsao San Chuang (Modena Motori Taiwan) was the winner of the Gentlemen Cup while Kanthicha Chimsiri (Cavallino Motors Bangkok) took the Ladies’ Cup.

Schedule. The next round of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific will be held at Shanghai in China from 24th – 26th May.