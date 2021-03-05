Horstmann, one step from title

A fourth win in a row for Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) in the Ferrari Challenge North America - Coppa Shell is not enough to seal the title. The final verdict won’t come until Race-2 tomorrow. Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego), a few points behind him, will challenge for the lead.

“I came to Misano to win the championship. My idea is to get as many points as possible: fast lap, pole and win. The goal is to finish both races. I have to run my own race, check what’s going on behind me, avoid hazards and accumulate points.



It’s a difficult experience to describe: everyone dreams of driving a Ferrari and having the chance to race. Doing it in Italy is a wonderful experience. I like this circuit, but also the Mugello track, and I hope to return soon”.