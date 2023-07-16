Comments from Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 podium at Estoril

Eliseo Donno, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “I’m happy even though we struggled this weekend. That can happen: races are like that. There are ups and downs. The important thing is to bounce back. Hopefully, we can do better at Spa. We had problems this weekend because of the intense heat, but the team already knows how to solve that. See you in Belgium, where we’ll try to win.”

Max Mugelli, third Trofeo Pirelli: “Obviously, I’m pleased with my two podiums this weekend. As far as today’s race goes, we need to take account of the fact that Thomas Fleming and Eliseo Donno have more stamina than me due to age. They are much younger: if we add up their years, the final total is still less than my age... Yesterday, during qualifying, I had a few problems that compromised my starting position, but I nevertheless claimed third place. Today I followed Fleming and Donno while keeping a close eye on Szymon Ladniak and, when I saw he was having some problems, I thought of Engstler and tried to maintain a high pace, thus coming away with a well-deserved third place. I’m delighted because I aimed to defend my third position in the Trofeo Pirelli standings.”

Franz Engstler, winner Trofeo Pirelli Am: “Race-2 was really tough, a close battle to the finish. At the start, I pushed hard and moved ahead, but I had brake and tyre problems throughout the second half of the race. As if that wasn’t enough, I had Hanno Laskowski behind me who was pressing more and more: I really had to battle until the last corner. But let me say: great kudos to Hanno because he fought with real intensity but was always very fair. I thank my team because they delivered a perfect car and gave me a fantastic weekend.”