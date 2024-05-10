Comments from the winners of Race 1 at Oulton Park

The first race of the second round of the season held at Oulton Park saw the return to victory of Andrew Morrow, the reigning Ferrari Challenge UK champion. In the Coppa Shell the streak of Robert Rees continues with his third consecutive success.
Andrew Morrow, winner of the Trofeo Pirelli
Pranav Vangala, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: "It’s a great feeling, super fun. Gilbert Yates got unlucky with his car and that gave me an opportunity from the back. Ajay Litt was pushing me but managed to hold on and keep driving consistently. No big mistakes, I think that’s the name of the game, that’s when you give positions away. So we’re just keeping focused and managing the car towards the end”.
Ajay Litt, third place Trofeo Pirelli: " First race, went better than I expected yeah. Once I got out there, I found the flow and just got with it. Felt comfortable, felt nice and really enjoyed myself. Can’t wait for the next one. Hoping for more, hopefully higher up the podium, maybe second. We’ll see what we can do”.
Robert Rees, winner Coppa Shell
Peter Hunter, runner-up Coppa Shell: " Loved it, love Oulton, its probably my favourite track in the UK. It’s just very hard to overtake and once you get in your position, you get stuck. They say a no race is won in the first corner, but a lot are lost, and I would say that at Oulton Park you can move up the rankings in the first corner. I’ve picked up a few things with my coach, which is good. I’m just going to apply that tomorrow and see what I’ve learnt from today, take it forward, and come into the race afresh”.
Mike Dewhirst, third place Coppa Shell: "Very happy, it was good. Started a bit steady and built the pace during the race. So I had managed to get the pace in the beginning, just need to improve that early pace I think. Really good and really happy”.