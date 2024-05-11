Comments from the Race 1 winners at Fuji

Under a picturesque backdrop of Mt. Fuji and clear blue skies, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan Round 2 Race 1 took place with its unexpected twists and turns unfolding throughout the tense competition.

Yudai Uchida, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli: "Unfortunately, my teammate Nobuhiro Imada had a crash with me during the race, but I am relieved to hear that he is not in any danger. The start of the race was crucial as unforeseen issues in qualifying hindered my ability to put in good laps. However, I was determined to make up for it and managed to take the lead in the first corner of the first lap, securing my victory. At Fuji Speedway, particularly in the tough Sector 3, the track can be tough on tires, so we made adjustments to our setup to protect the rear. We carefully examined our weaknesses from the previous race at Suzuka Circuit and applied our learnings to ensure a strong performance for the entire 30-minute race, ultimately leading to our win.

Motohiko Isozaki, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: "Although I've won in the European series, this is my first victory in the Japan series, and I'm thrilled. Makoto Fujiwara, who had pole position, spun out on the first lap, and I had to quickly decide how to avoid him. I'm glad I managed to do so smoothly. After that, my coach encouraged me over the radio and pushed me to pick up the pace, which helped me control my lap times. The car's setup was perfect, allowing me to use the tires to the end. The race was challenging with high-level competition throughout. This season, I plan to compete in both the European and Japanese series, and while both are highly competitive, I'll give it my best."

Yasutaka Shirasaki, winner in the Coppa Shell: "I started from pole position, but Tsutomu Shimoyama, who qualified second, put up a strong challenge, and I'm glad I managed to hold him off. Being in the lead, I realized how tough it is to defend that position. Although it was a pole-to-win, I know the race was incredibly close. The red flag interruption helped me relax. With diligent practice and preparation, I'm having a strong season. Last season, I only raced on weekends but still had a lot of fun. I want to continue racing as a hobby and lifework, so I'll keep training and preparing thoroughly to enjoy it even more."

Masafumi Hiwatashi, winner in the Coppa Shell Am: "As I had only practiced on the simulator for the past year, it was quite nerve-wracking being back at Fuji Speedway after a year. I struggled to get a good clear lap during the qualifying session and was worried about my chances. However, I was thrilled to secure pole position by a narrow margin. During the race, I faced stiff competition from Ryutaro Saito who qualified 2nd, and had to stay on edge to defend my position. My competitors are definitely tough, but the unpredictable nature of racing keeps me motivated. Hoping for another strong performance in Race 2 tomorrow."