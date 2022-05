Mugello 30 agosto 2020

At the end of a great race, Fabienne Wohlwend and Florian Merckx applauded Trofeo Pirelli winner Tabacchi's fifth triumph of the season. The Danes, Frederik Espersen and Frederik Paulsen joined Matús Vyboh on the Trofeo Pirelli Am podium. We heard from them after the race. : : : :