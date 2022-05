Under the bright and hot sun of South Florida, the drivers of the Ferrari Challenge series completed the fourth round of the 2021 North American championship in style. Cooper MacNeil took the overall Trofeo Pirelli win while Jordan Workman and Justin Wetherill took the wins in AM1 and AM2 respectively. In Coppa Shell it was Michael Watt leading the way in a wild race, while John Cervini continued a winning streak that stretches back to Watkins Glen in the Coppa Shell AM category.