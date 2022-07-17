Comments from Race 2 winners of Suzuka

A sweet victory for our winners of Race 2 despite the sudden downpour at the start.

Yudai Uchida, Winner, Trofeo Pirelli – "At the start of the race, I lost my concentration due to the rain but regained it immediately in order to keep my focus. I had prepared my race strategy in anticipation of racing under the blazing sun as it was the middle of summer, but I’m satisfied to have been able to make adjustments instantly, which helped me have a good race. I'm happy to win my second race in that situation and looking forward to Fuji."

Motohiro Kotani, Winner, Coppa Shell – "Yesterday's race was pretty bad for me when I crashed with 10 laps to go and had to retire. Today I just wanted to keep my position and finish the race. So I'm very happy with today's results because everything was a first experience for me. I brought my son with me this weekend, even onto the podium today as I hope to inspire him to love Ferrari as much as I do and to eventually race with me when he grows up."

Kanji Yagura, Winner, Coppa Shell AM – "This weekend, I've won both of my races which made me extremely happy. I'm happy also because it's the first time I've won a race in the rain today, and in the dry yesterday, which gives me confidence on track as I am able to win in both wet and dry conditions. I’m looking forward to racing in Fuji and I will do my best to have an even better drive than I did today."