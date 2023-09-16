Comments from Race 1 podium at Spa in Ferrari Challenge UK

In the penultimate race of the Ferrari Challenge UK at Spa-Francorchamps came the first wins of the season for Faisal Al-Faisal in the Trofeo Pirelli and Robert Rees in the Coppa Shell. The names of the 2023 title winners will have to wait until the end of Race 2.
Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “Faisal got a good start and just managed to slip away. I managed to stay with him, I did wonder something through Sector 2, but just failed to get past. A couple of times coming up the back straight I was right on his tail, but it takes a lot of courage there to try and make a move. It was a good race. Well done to Faisal – he deserves it”.
Carl Cavers, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “I think Andrew’s got the championship sewed up, but it was nice to put Qualifying behind us and have a good battle with the race. I'm sure everyone saw in Q1 I came off on Turn 14/15, because I hit fluid that dropped out of Andrew’s car, otherwise we’d have been on pole! Al-Faisal – is quick anyway, but today he didn’t put a foot wrong. All credit to him on his first win – Andrew and I were battling but there was no way of finding a way past him. Let’s do it all again tomorrow and find out what happens!”
Robert Rees, Coppa Shell winner.
Chris Smith, second place Coppa Shell: “That was difficult! The car got hit on lap 1… The right rear tyre was toeing in so the car was handling absolutely terribly. Apologies to Paul Hogarth, I had to hold him off there. I know I drove like an old lady but I had no choice – the car was damaged… [but] I knew it wouldn’t affect his championship!”.
Paul Hogarth, third place Coppa Shell: “It was incredible! I think [the race] was busy most of the time except the Safety Car. I think I was quicker than the guys in front, and obviously they were fighting so I was catching them up a bit. They had that coming together which I think I helped create from my exit. I had such a good exit compared to them and I wasn’t intending to go round, but I thought it might just put them off, and it did the trick – a bit of experience coming into play there!”