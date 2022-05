The summer had truly arrived to the picturesque hills of Watkins Glen International as drivers of the Ferrari Challenge enjoyed their first racing laps at the historic circuit since 2018. MacNeil took overall honors in Trofeo Pirelli while Chen won the AM2 division and came in second overall while McCarthy earned the AM1 win, and third. In Coppa Shell it was Musial Jr. who landed the top spot and Cervini took the win in the AM division.