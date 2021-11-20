Coleman gives a repeat performance. Kirchmayr and Cervini champions

Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) is the new 2021 Coppa Shell Europe champion: after a bitter year-long battle with James Weiland (Rossocorsa), the challenge went to the wire in the final race of the championship at Mugello, with Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) claiming a second win of the weekend.

Two wins in two days on the Tuscan circuit gave John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) the Coppa Shell Am North America title, ending the season on a high note, after eight wins and having been on the podium in each of the last ten championship races. An appointment tomorrow at the Finali Mondiali awaits.

Europe. The title-deciding day arrived, and with it, the sunshine on the Race 2 starting grid, after early morning fog had prevented qualifying from being held. The race set off from the same positions as Race 1 with a belligerent Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) managing to outstrip Ernst Kirchmayr in the opening corners to take the lead in the class. As racing resumed after the first Safety Car entrance - triggered by a rear-field collision - the championship-deciding coup de théâtre took place: while attempting to overtake Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München), Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) went into a spin and subsequently collided with James Weiland. The American driver was forced to withdraw from the race, his title hopes dashed.

Ernst Kirchmayr was not settling for this and, putting any thoughts of the championship aside, chased down Scheltema in an attempt to grab the day’s win. However, mid-battle, a crash behind involving Benoit Bergeron (Ferrari Quebec), Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen - FF Corse) and Maurizio Pitorri (CDP-Best Lap) saw the race red-flagged, with the early finish crystallizing the positions. The victory thus then went to Fons Scheltema, followed by 2021 champion Ernst Kirchmayr and, on the third step of the class podium, Herdt-Wipper.



The triumph in the Am class was seized by Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport), who immediately took the lead on the opening lap at the expense of Giuseppe Ramelli. The Italian driver, yesterday's winner, then had to abandon the race following contact with Herdt-Wipper, first, and Weiland later, handing second position in the general standings to Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), fifth today at the finish-line. Accompanying Nussbaumer on the podium were the winner of the 2021 championship, Willem Van der Vorm (Scuderia Monte-Carlo) and Laurent De Meeus.



North America. Second win of the weekend for Todd Coleman who, after yesterday's pole and triumph, held on to first place throughout Race 2, to cross the finish-line first and consolidate second position in the general standings. Behind him, second place went to Benoit Bergeron and, third, for Manny Franco (Ferrari Lake Forest).

In Am class, John Cervini celebrated the title with a double-win: wrapping up an astonishing second half of the season, with the Canadian driver fending off the tough resistance from his most immediate opponents. Cervini produced another highly-focused and determined showing at Mugello to finish ahead of Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) and Brett Jacobson (Ferrari of Houston), who also accompanied him on the podium today.



APAC. The final round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe and North America 2021 was also the first of the APAC series, with a double-win for Park (Forza Motor Korea), who resisted well in the middle of the pack, and Baerwaldt (Blackbird Concessionaries) in the Am.

