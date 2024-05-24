Club Competizioni GT puts on a show at the “Corkscrew”

The Laguna Seca circuit, with its challenging curves and the legendary “Corkscrew” chicane, hosted sessions dedicated to Club Competizioni GT, showcasing Ferrari's successful history in GT racing.

Round three of this season’s Club Competizioni GT, the Prancing Horse’s exclusive programme, took place at the Laguna Seca circuit in California. This event included some 15 Ferrari clients who hit the track in their GT cars, models that have competed on circuits worldwide over the past 30 years, as well as the 488 GT Modificata, created exclusively for track use, though not for racing.

Many of the Maranello manufacturer’s models appeared at the client sessions in California, including the Ferrari 296 GT3, which was unveiled in the summer of 2022 and began its international racing career in January 2023. Some of these cars have already become part of the history and myth of modern motor racing, such as the 458 Italia GT, based on the 458 road car and winner of the most prestigious Endurance races in the 2010s.

After the double US round, which saw the Club Competizioni GT involved first at the Circuit Of The Americas and then at Laguna Seca, the next appointment is in Europe, at the Balaton circuit, from 5 to 7 June. The Hungarian venue will also host the second leg of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe on the same weekend.