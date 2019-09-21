Clarke Takes Championship Lead

Jamie Clarke wins to take the championship lead, with Toby Flannagan winning in the Coppa Shell.

New leader. Jamie Clarke (Stratstone Manchester) converted his pole position into a win, leading the race from start to finish. Clarke now takes the championship lead from Jason Baker, who was unable to attend Race 1.

Trofeo Pirelli. Spectators at Silverstone were treated to a fantastic race, with action throughout the field from lights-to-flag. Unfortunately an incident on lap 2 meant that Josh Kirkwood-Jones (H. R. Owen London) and Mark McAllister (Lancaster Ferrari Colchester) could not continue after sustaining damage, causing a lengthy safety car period, with Wayne Marrs (Dick Lovett Swindon) also forced to come into the pits. Andrew Bruce (Meridien Modena) took his best finish of the year, coming across the line in second place, closely followed by Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) in third. Henry Simmons (Maranello Sales) also made impressive progress, finishing in fourth position.

Coppa Shell. Once again the Coppa Shell lived up to expectations. Richard Guy (Charles Hurst) lead the class for the majority of the race, before an untimely spin dropped him down the order. Following a thrilling battle, Toby Flannagan (Maranello Sales) eventually emerged victorious, narrowly beating Alex Moss and Stuart Willson who finished second and third respectively. Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) was unable to build on his win from Croft, having to retire near the end of the race. Imran Kara (Graypaul Birmingham) also had to retire, with a puncture to his front-right tyre ending his race on the last lap, after he had progressed impressively through the field.

Sunday at Silverstone will be another exciting day, with the championship coming to a thrilling climax in the final race of the season. Jason Baker will return, setting up a tense duel between him and Jamie Clarke for the Trofeo Pirelli title.