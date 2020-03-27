Changes to Corse Clienti schedules

The restrictions applied by national authorities and motor organisations in response to the COVID-19 epidemic have led to changes in the Corse Clienti and Club Competizioni GT calendars. To ensure the safety of drivers, customers, workers and partners, Ferrari is in constant liaison with the authorities and is ready to adapt its safety measures to the changing situation.

Ferrari Challenge Europe. The Mugello and Portimao rounds have been postponed from 3 to 5 April and 8 to 10 May. The season will, therefore, start at Brno, on the weekend of 7 June, while the Portuguese round will run from 31 July to 2 August, followed by the Mugello event from 28 to 30 August. The other dates are for the time being confirmed.

Brno, 5-7 June

Hockenheim, 19-21 June

Barcelona, 17-19 July

Portimao, 31 July-2 August

Mugello, 28-30 August

Spa-Francorchamps, 11-13 September

Abu Dhabi (Finali Mondiali), 4-7 November

Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific. Following the first race of the season in Bahrain, competitors in the Prancing Horse's Asian series will have to wait to the Fuji International Speedway event, postponed to the weekend of 23-24 May. The third round, originally scheduled in Shanghai, will now take place at Suzuka from 19 to 21 June. The Sepang race has been rescheduled for 18-19 July, while the Suzuka event is confirmed for 20-22 August.

Bahrain, 5-7 March

Fuji, 22-24 May

Suzuka, 19-21 June

Sepang, 18-19 July

Suzuka, 20-22 August

Singapore, 18-20 September

Abu Dhabi (Finali Mondiali),

4-7 November Ferrari Challenge UK. Following the suspension of all UK motoring activities until 30 June, Ferrari and its partner MSVR have postponed the second round of the series originally scheduled for Donington Park on the 16 and 17 May. The new dates will be announced in due course.

F1 Clienti – XX Programmes. After the Ferrari Racing Days at Road Atlanta and the test days at COTA, the official calendars of these two Ferrari activities included an appointment at Monza on April 29 and 30. This has now been postponed. The new date will be officially announced in the coming weeks. The Ferrari Racing Days in Shanghai from 5 to 7 June have been cancelled.