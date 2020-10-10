Challenge Grids Set in Sebring

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli set grids for the first race of Round 6 of the 2020 season in North America. Typical Sebring weather dominated the session as tiny scattered showers wet certain portions of the course while leaving the rest dry. From there it was up to the drivers to manage conditions and maximize their lap times over their 15-minute sessions.

Trofeo Pirelli. Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) took another pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli class on a dry track with a 2:03.353, besting his nearest competition, Jordan Workman (Ferrari of Central Florida) by 1.5 seconds when it was all said and done. Jordan, however, had a close battle on his hands with Amir Kermani (Ferrari of Ft Lauderdale) who ended up just over a tenth away with a 2:05.032.

Trofeo Pirelli AM. Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach) took pole position for the first race of the weekend at Sebring International Raceway with a 2:06.357. The Sebring circuit continued to dry from an earlier shower allowing drivers to set ever faster lap times. Brent was followed closely by Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) who trailed by two tenths of a second and Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) who only just missed out on second by a further six one-hundredths of a second.

Coppa Shell. Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) took his third pole position of the 2020 season with a 2:09.881 in incredibly challenging conditions. The rain shower that had passed during Coppa Shell AM had left several corners still wet but the rest of the track dry, meaning slick tires were required to set a fast lap. Drivers then had to manage their aggression in the wet portions to maximize their lap times. Jay Schreibman (Cauley Ferrari) took second and was closely followed bby Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) in third.

Coppa Shell AM. Chris Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) earned his second pole position of 2020 with a lap of 2:07.337, bestin championship leader Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) by four tenths of a second. The session was thrown a curve when a small rain shower wet turn 17, a corner infamous for its high entry speeds and bumpy surface, while the rest of the track remained dry. The resulting loss of grip meant that drivers only had one shot before the reduction in grip was too much to overcome and ensured no one would challenge Chris for pole. Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) rounded out the top three with a 2:07.939.