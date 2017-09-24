24 settembre 2017

Silverstone, 24 September 2017 – The second day of the Ferrari Challenge Europe at Silverstone was packed with drama and entertainment, featuring exciting races, a new winner and some encores by Saturday's victors. Philipp Baron triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli, Chris Froggatt won again in the Trofeo Pirelli AM while Henry Hassid once again seized the spoils in the Coppa Shell. Trofeo Pirelli. The Trofeo Pirelli again opened the day's proceedings. Philipp Baron (Rossocorsa) started best from pole while Daniele Di Amato was off the pace at the wheel of the 488 Challenge of CDP, to the point that Sam Smeeth (Strastone Ferrari), looking to recover after mechanical problems on Saturday, overtook him and moved into second place. Di Amato was immediately on the tail of the British driver and passed him before setting off after Baron. However, his run was stymied by the race officials who adjudged his overtaking of Smeeth illegal and made him relinquish the position. Di Amato still managed to reclaim second place while Grossmann closed in on Smeeth. The British driver was looking like he would hold off the German when he was involved in an accident with Denmark's Palle Kjaersgaard who spun in front of him touching his car. Smeeth had to retire in what was a racing weekend to forget for him. Baron recorded his first win of the season ahead of Di Amato, who still tops the championship standings, and Bjorn Grossmann. They were followed in fourth by Alessandro Vezzoni (Rossocorsa Pellin-Racing). Pirelli AM. The Trofeo Pirelli AM saw another winning performance by Chris Froggatt, absolutely unbeatable on his home track. The driver of the 488 Challenge of HR Owen dominated from qualifying, to the point of even annoying the drivers of the higher class. Behind him Josh Cartu and Martin Nelson put on the best show, with a long fight for third place behind championship leader Jens Liebhauser (Formula Racing). Shortly after mid-race Cartu and Nelson came into contact: the Swede lost many positions and his title chances now appears compromised. The final step of the podium went to Christian Overgaard (Baron Service) while Holger Harmsen (Lueg Sportivo) was the best of the 458 Challenge EVO drivers, overtaking Galip Atar (Octane 126) in the championship standings. Coppa Shell. The day again concluded with the Coppa Shell, which offered its usual thrills right from the off. Henry Hassid (Charles Pozzi) started slowly, allowing Erich Prinoth (Ineco MP-Racing) to attempt to pull up alongside him on the first corner. In the end the Italian had to drop back but still went into the first turn with a bad trajectory that brought him into contact with Johnny Laursen (Formula Racing) who was forced to go wide and ended up behind Fons Scheltema. The Danish championship leader rapidly overtook the Dutchman of Kessel Racing and went off in pursuit of Prinoth while further back Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) collided with Manuela Gostner (Ineco MP-Racing) putting an end to his race. Hassid continued to gain seconds to record his fifth win in six outings while Prinoth and Laursen fought a wheel-to-wheel duel until a problem forced the Dane to retire. The fight for third place then shifted to the battle between Christophe Hurni and Tadakazu Kojima (Formula Racing) who despite a fast finish failed to pass the Swiss of Team Zenith Sion-Lausanne. Manuela Gostner was once again very aggressive and despite the initial spin managed to overtake Tina Kok to win first prize in the Ladies' Cup. The next meeting is from 6 to 8 October at Imola.