20 luglio 2018

Brno, 20 July 2018 - The two Pirelli Trofeo championship leaders and two local idols took part in a videoconference at the Brno circuit, where the fifth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe is set to go. Nielsen: Ready for a great finale to the season. Trofeo Pirelli leader, Nicklas Nielsen, has certainly not been bored since the Misano race as he has been involved in a series of kart tests at Le Castellet ahead of the European championship. “I don't know the circuit, but I had the chance to do the tests on Wednesday which, with Friday's free practice, I think is more than enough”. The fight for the title with Bjorn Grossmann requires total commitment: "He's one of the fastest drivers, but he's not the only one as David Fumanelli has also done very well this season”. However, he’s confident that together with the team he can do a great job and try to take the title home. Froggatt: “Ready to win again”. Chris Froggatt is leading the Trofeo Pirelli Am after a superb start to the season, although in recent races Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) has given the Ferrari GB - HR Owen driver some trouble: "I have to admit that she did a great job in recent races, but I think I'm ready to return to winning ways". Recently Chris, spotted in the Ferrari's pits at the Le Mans 24 Hours, also made his debut at the wheel of an F1 Clienti Ferrari on the Fiorano track: "It was a great thrill. As for my presence at Le Mans, I have to say that I am becoming a real fan of that world and it could be interesting to try out GT3 cars and Endurance racing. All this after I have secured this championship though!” Danis: "Ready to do well on a friendly track". Jan Danis, the Scuderia Praha driver who won one of the two races at Mugello, returns to the track after missing a number of outings: "This is effectively my home track, even if I am Slovak, so I will have a chance to race in front of my family and friends”. Pergl: "On my return, I want to have fun”. Robert Pergl is back in the Ferrari Challenge after three years out, so he is making his debut in the new 488 Challenge: "My aim is to have fun and of course... not to finish last! I made my debut in the Ferrari Challenge 20 years ago and now I am at the wheel of the 488 Challenge. The new car is exceptionally powerful, and perhaps this is why Brno is not the best track to bring out its qualities”. He would like to try it at Monza.