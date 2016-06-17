17 giugno 2016

Le Mans, 17 June 2016 - A single point separates the forst two driver of the Ferrari Challenge Europe Trofeo Pirelli. The main class is currently a tight fight between reigning champion Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126) and one of the best drivers in the recent history of the Challenge, Philipp Baron. The Austrian Rossocorsa driver tops the standings on 65 points after a win in Race-2 at Monza while the German reigning European champion did the double at Mugello. Both want to win Le Mans because there are double points up for grabs. Here they come in this intense double interview.