31 dicembre 2016

Maranello, 31 December 2016 – Ferrari.com concludes the 2016 Ferrari Challenge APAC season review with the third episode. Today we talk about Coppa Shell. Courtnet and Lovat. In a hard-fought Challenge North America season, the Coppa Shell saw the fewest twists and turns and was the only competition decided before the Finali Mondiali. Joe Courtney started on the right foot at Daytona, winning the first victory of the season with the 458 Challenge EVO of Miller Motor Cars. The next day European series star Rick Lovat, sailed to victory for Ferrari of Ontario. Courtney cleared up at Sonoma with a double, while in Race-1 at Montreal, held along with the Formula 1 Grand Prix, he lost to Lovat but took his revenge the next day. Keegan shines. At Lime Rock Matt Keegan (Ferrari of San Francisco) broke the Courtney-Lovat duopoly but only for a moment because in Race-2 the series leader called the shots. Title at Homestead. At Homestead Keegan was simply unstoppable with a double win, but Courtney had another goal on a weekend when he sealed the title in Race-2 with third place. With the winner decided the Finali Mondiali saw a battle for second place won by Keegan in front of Chris Cagnazzi.