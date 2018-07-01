01 luglio 2018

Fuji, 1 July 2018 – The fourth round of the Asia Pacific Ferrari Challenge ended today at Fuji Speedway International Circuit in Japan amidst hot and sunny weather blessing both drivers and spectators alike. If the first race was dramatic, the second was spectacular. Despite the fierce battle among the 34 drivers in the field, Renaldi Hutasoit from Indonesia took the Trofeo Pirelli classification while Lebanese Tani Hanna and David Dicker from Australia repeated their wins from Race-1 in their respective classifications. Trofeo Pirelli. Yesterday’s winner Alex Au from Hong Kong took the pole position in Race-2. It was a close fight at the start with Hutasoit but the latter managed to overtake Au after the first lap exploiting a different aerodynamic set-up that allowed him to go faster along the long straight of the circuit. Taking third position was Martin Berry from Australia who pulled off an exciting comeback from the end of the pack to power ahead and take the last step on the podium. With his victory yesterday and second position today, Au extended his lead in the standings over Philippe Prette of Italy and Hutasoit. Both racers have the rounds in Suzuka and Singapore as well as Finali Mondiali in Monza to play catch-up. Coppa Shell. Tani Hanna from Lebanon was once again in perfect form during the race and was keen to continue his winning streak from Race 1. It was a more relaxed drive for him today as his main strategy was to maintain his pace and stay behind the two race leaders of the Trofeo Pirelli classification. At the end, his strategy worked and he found himself at the top of the podium steps. In second position was Johannes Setiawan from Indonesia and in third position was Hidehiko Hagiwara from Japan, to the delight of the home crowd. Hanna continues his lead in the standings table with Tiger Wu from Taipei in second and Xing Yanbin of China in third. Coppa Shell Am. David Dicker from Australia took victory in the Coppa Shell Am classification for the second time this weekend, thus maintaining his lead in the points table with an easy win over Hidenobu Oba from Japan and Min Xiao from China, second and third finishers respectively. Dicker was also the winner of the Gentlemen Cup while Kanthicha Chimsiri from Thailand took the Ladies’ Cup. Grant Baker from New Zealand is second and Xiao is third in the table standings. Race Schedule. The next round of the Asia Pacific Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli will take place on August 23 – 25 in Suzuka, Japan, in support of Suzuka 10 Hours race. [playlistembed4me id="237ad10e-421b-496a-9cda-90c86eb7141c"]