27 maggio 2018

Shanghai – 2018 Ferrari Racing Days closed its spectacular programs in Shanghai International Circuit while Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific Series finished its second of the third round on its calendar. After qualifying 1 and Race-1 on Saturday, the weather conditions remained dry and warm on Sunday during qualifying 2. While just around one hour before Race 2, there was shower on the track, which made tyre choice become harder to all drivers. More than half of them chose slick tyre and others had wet tyre. Including several Chinese local racers, all 29 drivers showed their own understanding of this 5.451km international-level track and suited to their various driving style, which made the closing race quite ornamental and became hugely rewarding to Tifosi on the grandstand. Trofeo Pirelli. Pole position in qualifying1, race winner and setting the fastest lap in Race-1, Alex Au from Hong Kong achieved full point in Saturday. Then he extended his domination in this race weekend with another pole position and winning Race-2. Starting from first place, Alex Au kept all field pace in his hand. After this perfect weekend, he closed on championship with only 2-point gap to leading Philippe Prette. Renaldi Hutasoit from Indonesia started from 3rd, made a decisive overtake and got the runner-up in this class while Ringo Chong from Singapore who started from front row was the third to cross the finish line. Both of them and Rama Danindro, 4th place in Trofeo Pirelli, had a very fierce fighting in the whole course of this race. Coppa Shell. Lebanese Tani Hanna continued his stable performance from the second race of this season. Starting from 4th in Coppa Shell, he recovered a lot in this tight race to be at top on the podium, which also helped to extend his advantage on standing. Tani Hanna was followed by Eric Cheung from Canada and Charles Chan from Hong Kang. In the championship of Coppa Shell, Chinese local heroes Yanbin Xin and Eric Zang are closest chasers behind Tani Hanna. Coppa Shell Am. Coppa Shell Am had almost the same pattern as that of Race-1. David Dicker from New Zealand once again became the first one to cross finish line in this class. China’s Min Xiao and Grant Baker from New Zealand also caught the podium positions respectively as the second place and the third place. With double wins in Shanghai, David Dicker grabbed the leading position of Coppa Shell Am standing after Race-1 and extended his advantage to 19 points after Race-2. And he was also the winner of Gentleman Cup while Kanthicha Chimsiri from Thailand won the Ladies Cup. Schedule. With the closing of third round, the next round of the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific will be held at Fuji in Japan from 29th June to 1st July. [playlistembed4me id="ac782cd8-13be-4b51-8c9c-4817d137e727"]