Driver comments from the Coppa Shell Race 1 podium at Valencia

There was no shortage of excitement in the Coppa Shell either. To tell us all about it are the protagonists themselves, who stood on the podium alongside the day’s two winners, Axel Sartingen and Paolo Scudieri on his maiden career win.
Axel Sartingen, winner of Coppa Shell:
Manuela Gostner, second in Coppa Shell: ‘I am happy with how the first race went. Racing in Valencia is always tough. There are few places to overtake, and everyone is waiting for their opponent to make a mistake. That is why it is important to start at the front and I really hope to get a good position in tomorrow’s qualifying for Race 2.’
Fons Scheltema, third in Coppa Shell: ‘It is a fantastic feeling to be here in the Valencia sunshine. It was a tough race also because of the high temperatures. In fact, due to the heat and the intense testing over the past few days, I had some slight problems controlling the rear of the car. I am very happy because, a year on, I am back on the podium in my first race in 2023 and in my nineteenth year in the Ferrari Challenge.’
Paolo Scudieri, winner of Coppa Shell Am: ‘Incredible sensations and thrills. A particularly emotional podium because it was a very tough, exciting race. The opponents were very good, so it is worth double. Even after the spin, luckily, I managed to recover the car. Everything went very successfully.’
Roland Hertner, second in Coppa Shell Am: ‘I got off to a good start. The race was fantastic. I am very happy with this result.’