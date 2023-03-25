Driver comments from the Coppa Shell Race 1 podium at Valencia

Manuela Gostner, second in Coppa Shell: ‘I am happy with how the first race went. Racing in Valencia is always tough. There are few places to overtake, and everyone is waiting for their opponent to make a mistake. That is why it is important to start at the front and I really hope to get a good position in tomorrow’s qualifying for Race 2.’

Fons Scheltema, third in Coppa Shell: ‘It is a fantastic feeling to be here in the Valencia sunshine. It was a tough race also because of the high temperatures. In fact, due to the heat and the intense testing over the past few days, I had some slight problems controlling the rear of the car. I am very happy because, a year on, I am back on the podium in my first race in 2023 and in my nineteenth year in the Ferrari Challenge.’



Paolo Scudieri, winner of Coppa Shell Am: ‘Incredible sensations and thrills. A particularly emotional podium because it was a very tough, exciting race. The opponents were very good, so it is worth double. Even after the spin, luckily, I managed to recover the car. Everything went very successfully.’



Roland Hertner, second in Coppa Shell Am: ‘I got off to a good start. The race was fantastic. I am very happy with this result.’

