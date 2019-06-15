Carroll wins, while Prette extends lead in standings

Adam Carroll won the fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe held today at Le Mans, ahead of the 24 Hours. At the end of a race full of twists and turns, the British driver finished ahead of new standings leader Louis Prette, and Sam Smeeth. The Italian Emanuele Maria Tabacchi, the American James Weiland and the Belgian Laurent De Meeus all won in the other classes.

Trofeo Pirelli. After a pile-up on the first lap that knocked out some of the class favourites such as standings leader Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa), Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126) and Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage), the race became a duel between Louis Prette and Adam Carroll. The pair were locked in a battle for the entire 35 minutes of the race. In the final stages, the British driver got better of the new championship leader. Behind the two came Sam Smeeth (Baron Motorsport), who crossed the line ahead of John Wartique (Rossocorsa).

Trofeo Pirelli Am. At the end of a great comeback, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) won the class, took fifth place overall and regain the championship leadership. He finished ahead of Jan Danis (Scuderia Praha) who held the class lead at times. Third place went to the Briton Jack Brown (Graypaul Nottingham) who failed to get into the fight for victory.

Coppa Shell. James Weiland took the top step of the podium in the second most important event of the season after the Finali Mondiali. The American of Rossocorsa finished ahead of a brilliant Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and the Austrian Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport), in a race where Tani Hanna (Formula Racing) and Thomas Tippl (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) were both competitive. Tippl is one of the many drivers who usually compete in the Ferrari Challenge North America.

Coppa Shell Am. Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen) bolstered his leadership in the standings with a win after an exciting race. However, many drivers were in the spotlight, such as Mark Fuller (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing), second over the line, and Alexander Nussbaumer (Scuderia Gohm). Agata Smolka and Henrik Jansen, De Meeus’s closest rivals in the standings, both had unlucky races.

Programme. The fifth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe takes place on another legendary circuit, the Nürburgring, from 4 to 7 July, as part of the Ferrari Racing Days.