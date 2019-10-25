Carroll claims pole position in Challenge Europe

The first Challenge Europe qualifying session saw Adam Carroll record the fastest lap of 1:51.557. On-track proceedings were interrupted on three occasions to allow dangerously-positioned stationary cars to be removed and to clean up debris from the track.

Trofeo Pirelli. Adam Carroll (Ferrari Budapest) set the session’s benchmark time of 1:51.557. Marginally slower (+ 0.112) was the leader of the class standings Louis Prette (Formula Racing). Third fastest was Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126). Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa), in the title chase, notched up the day’s fourth quickest.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) laid claim to Trofeo Pirelli Am’s pole position with a time of 1:52.933. Matus Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) placed behind the class leader but ahead of Johnny Laursen (Formula Racing).

Coppa Shell. In Coppa Shell Tani Hanna (Formula Racing) produced the fastest time in the class, also collecting the bonus point for having taken pole position which might prove priceless in the title race. James Weiland (Rossocorsa) clocked up the second best time, while Eric Cheung (Formula Racing), second in the general standings, followed in third place.

Coppa Shell Am. Henrik Jansen (Formula Racing) snatched pole position and is in the running for the victory and will be hoping to stage a comeback in the class standings which are provisionally topped by Agata Smolka (Rossocorsa). The Polish driver was off the pace, in sixth place. Second best time went to Alexander Nussbaumer (Scuderia Ghm) with Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa) third.