Bertolini 500: the most beautiful test

There are special days in everyone’s life, and for Andrea Bertolini, 9 July 2021 will always carry a unique flavour. When feelings meet cold figures, they can colour the latter in new and unexpected ways.
When the figure is 500, and when the feelings are those felt by the Italian driver, these three figures can take on new meanings and set us on the path to new goals. If the figure stands for the number of Formula 1 single-seater tests and if the car in question is the 375 F1, history, numbers, feelings, and colours can only converge on red. Ferrari red.