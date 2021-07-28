Bertolini, 500 tests to make history

An official GT racing driver, the Italian has nine international motor racing titles to his name. His career has taken him from being the youngest test driver for Ferrari's GT road cars to developing some of the Prancing Horse's most successful GT racing cars. Bertolini has taken the wheel of almost every single car built at Maranello.

We have recorded five special interviews with Andrea to learn more about the man, the driver, and the test driver to celebrate this extraordinary achievement.



