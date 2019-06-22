Baker, three in a row

Jason Baker proved to be the man to beat at the Ferrari Challenge UK, clinching the first of this weekend’s scheduled races at Snetterton. In the Coppa Shell, at the end of a bitterly-contested thirty minutes, Richard Guy climbed onto the top of the podium.

Trofeo Pirelli. Likewise on this occasion Baker was the man to catch. The driver from the Dick Lovett Swindon team took command from the outset and handled the near two second-advantage gained during the opening laps to fend off Jamie Clarke, second across the finish line. The pair had, even on this track, managed to create an important margin over the pursuers who had, elsewhere, been involved in constant battles throughout the entire thirty-minute race. Among the most active drivers were Wayne Marrs, third past the chequered flag and Henry Simmons protagonist of some fine overtaking manoeuvres that took the driver into seventh final position. The struggle for the Trofeo Pirelli, which featured Jon Wood and Martin Smith, thrilled the spectators present at the track as the Carrs Ferrari driver took the honours.

Coppa Shell. An action-packed and enthralling scene played out in the Coppa Shell producing a third different winner in the three events disputed. This time round, it was Richard Guy who grabbed the glory ahead of Gary Redman and Toby Flannagan. The three, along with Mark McAllister, brought the leader board to life with continual changes in the rankings, with overtaking and counter-attacks, which, in the end, saw Charles Hurst take the prize. Also on this occasion, as had happened at Brands Hatch, the duels were both intense but sporting too, the entertainment turning out to be the true winner.