Around the track: Cavers show us around Oulton Park

Carl Cavers (Graypaul Nottingham) is in his second season in the Ferrari Challenge UK. After making his debut in the Coppa Shell in 2022, Cavers switched to the Trofeo Pirelli this year. The driver takes us on a tour around Oulton Park circuit where the second round of 2023 takes place and which Cavers confesses to loving, considering it one of the best in Great Britain.

The first section to be tackled with the precision is the Cascade Corner, where the exit is crucial: the driver must calculate braking and trajectory to the best of his ability in order to take advantage of the Lakeside straight, where, before arriving at the Island Bend, anything can happen. A tricky aspect of this track is the presence of two close chicanes: Britten's and Knickerbrook. Here, precision in braking management is crucial: 'Your head tells you to brake earlier, your heart tells you to brake later,' explains Cavers. Oulton Park proves to be a very technical circuit, where the driver's skill is put to the test: it requires maximum concentration throughout the race because there are numerous stretches where precision and clean manoeuvres play a cardinal role.