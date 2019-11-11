An unprecedented 2020 calendar for the Ferrari Challenge UK

After turning out to be one of the surprise events of the 2019 racing world, the Ferrari Challenge UK will get its second season underway, this time with a calendar set to introduce nine new tracks compared to those in the recently-finished championship. One of these, the historic Donington Park circuit, will be the site of the prologue to be held on 17 and 18 March and the second round, on 16 and 17 May. In between, on the weekend of April 19th, the 488 Challenge teams will compete at Snetterton on the ‘300’ circuit, which this year hosted some thrilling races. Elsewhere, drivers will have to tackle a two-fold task when they come out on track at Brands Hatch: on 3 and 4 July drivers will face the “Indy” track - which this year was both the scene for the season prologue and the opening round of the series – while on Sunday 5th July they will do battle on the “Grand Prix” configuration, which has seen the track become a legend in British motor racing history. After the success of 2019, the grand finale of 2020 of the Ferrari single-marque series will once again play out at Silverstone on the weekend of 20th September.

17/3 - DONINGTON PARK - Prologue

18-19/4 - SNETTERTON

16-17/5 -DONINGTON PARK

3-5/7 - BRANDS HATCH

19-20/9 - SILVERSTONE