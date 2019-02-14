All the thrills live and streamed online

Once again this year, the exciting races of the Ferrari Challenge will be live-streamed, free of charge, on the Corse Clienti website
.
First race of the year.
The Bahrain weekend will see the opening race of the 2019 Prancing Horse continental series, now in its 27th edition. The first Trofeo Pirelli qualifying session is on Saturday from 2 pm to 2.30 pm (12 pm in Italy), followed at 3.30 pm by the Coppa Shell. The first Trofeo Pirelli race of the year gets the green light at 5.20 pm for Race-1, which last 30 minutes, while the Coppa Shell night race sets off at 7.30 pm.
Another night race.
On Sunday, live coverage will start at 1.30 pm (11.30 am in Italy) with the second Coppa Shell qualifying session, while the Trofeo Pirelli time trial begins at 3 pm. The clock for the 30-minute Coppa Shell race will start at 5.20 pm while the Trofeo Pirelli night race sets off at 7 pm.