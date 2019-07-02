All set for Ferrari Racing Days at the Nürburgring

Excitement is mounting for the Ferrari Racing Days next weekend at the Nürburgring circuit, in Germany. The event, a big favourite for Prancing Horse customers and fans, offers the chance to see the F1 Clienti single-seaters, the technological masterpieces of the XX Programmes and the exciting challenges of the Ferrari Challenge Europe. The Scuderia Ferrari exhibition on Sunday is the icing on the cake, with Pascal Wehrlein at the wheel of an F60.

Ferrari Challenge Europe. The fifth round of the European series of the world's most famous one-make series will see over 40 cars competing along the 5,148-metre track, divided into the usual four classes. After the previous race at Le Mans, where the higher number of points at stake reshuffled the standings, the leaders are Louis Prette in the Trofeo Pirelli, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Tani Hanna in the Coppa Shell and Laurent De Meeus in the Coppa Shell Am.

F1 Clienti. An F2007 that won the world championship with Kimi Räikkönen will be among the five single-seaters on track in the Formula 1 sessions. The fans will hear the unmistakable roar of the 8-cylinder engine of the F2008 raced by Felipe Massa, the Ferrari 150th Italia used by Fernando Alonso in 2011 and the two F138s that both the Spaniard and the Brazilian drove in 2013.

XX Programmes. Twenty-nine technological masterpieces will thrill the fans and the elite group of customer drivers on the track from Friday until Sunday. The 16 FXX-K Evos represent the largest contingent, but there will also be three FXX Ks along with five FXXs, three 599XX Evos and two 599XXs and FXX Evos.

F1 show. Sunday will also see the eagerly awaited Scuderia Ferrari show starring Pascal Wehrlein, one of the four drivers chosen for the Formula 1 simulator, winner of the 2015 DTM championship and currently competing in Formula E. The public will enjoy an array of thrilling starts and spectacular pit stops together with the Prancing Horse mechanics.

Passione Ferrari. The Nürburgring event also includes Passione Ferrari, an exclusive event offering Prancing Horse customers and fans unique experiences on and off the track. It will provide an unmissable opportunity to get to know the cars in the range from close-up and to take advantage of the new ‘Passione Ferrari Clinic’ on circuit car check-up.

XX Programmes at the Nordschleife. The Ferrari Racing Days serve up an extraordinary finale on Monday when, in a private test session, the cars of the XX Programmes drive along the 20.8 km of the legendary Nordschleife. Nicknamed "Green Hell" by three-time Formula One world champion Jackie Stewart, the track is a real challenge for drivers and cars.