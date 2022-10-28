Adrenaline-filled show on the first day of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari at Imola

Day one of the closing round of the 30th anniversary season of the Ferrari Challenge Europe at the Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari brought a ninth 2022 win for Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) in the Trofeo Pirelli and a triumph for Roman Ziemian's (FML - D2P) in the Coppa Shell. In their respective Am classes, Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) prevailed.

The final round of the North America Championship also witnessed a spectacle with thrilling battles, involving three Safety Car entrances, resulting in triumphs for Manny Franco (Ferrari Lake Forest) in the Trofeo Pirelli and Custodio Toledo (The Collection) in the Am class. Michael Petramalo (Ferrari of Seattle) and Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) took the Race 1 honours in the Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am.

In the fourth round of the Asia Pacific, Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia) won the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka) the Coppa Shell and Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) the Am.

Trofeo Pirelli Europe. Ninth symphony for champion Doriane Pin who capitalised on an early crash to bring home another triumph. Immediately after the race had got underway, the first two on the grid Eliseo Donno (CDP - Best Lap) and pole-sitter Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) came into contact de-accelerating into Tamburello bringing an early end to their races.

The Safety Car was summoned whilst the track was cleaned up and, as racing resumed, the French driver took the lead, going on to win - having already bagged the title in the round at Mugello - ahead of Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) and John Wartique (FML - D2P).

Despite the result, the young Finn had to give up any ambitions of becoming vice-champion, a title mathematically sealed by Wartique.

An eventful race between the Am drivers with the win claimed by Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) who took advantage of the 10-second penalty imposed on Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing), first across the finishing line before being relegated to sixth spot, after contact with Hanno Laskowski (Riller & Schnauck - ZvO Racing).

Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) and Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) finished on the podium. Thanks to the result Rosi edges to within just two points of Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) in the battle for the runner-up spot in the standings, which will be determined at the end of Race 2 tomorrow.

Pulcini held second position until mid-race, disastrously colliding with race leader Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) at Rivazza after being hit by Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST). The manoeuvre cost the Frenchman a drive-through causing Pulcini and Brunsborg to finish at the rear.