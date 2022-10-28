Adrenaline-filled show on the first day of the Finali Mondiali Ferrari at Imola

Day one of the closing round of the 30th anniversary season of the Ferrari Challenge Europe at the Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari brought a ninth 2022 win for Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) in the Trofeo Pirelli and a triumph for Roman Ziemian's (FML - D2P) in the Coppa Shell. In their respective Am classes, Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) prevailed.
The final round of the North America Championship also witnessed a spectacle with thrilling battles, involving three Safety Car entrances, resulting in triumphs for Manny Franco (Ferrari Lake Forest) in the Trofeo Pirelli and Custodio Toledo (The Collection) in the Am class. Michael Petramalo (Ferrari of Seattle) and Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) took the Race 1 honours in the Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am.
In the fourth round of the Asia Pacific, Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia) won the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka) the Coppa Shell and Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) the Am.
Trofeo Pirelli Europe. Ninth symphony for champion Doriane Pin who capitalised on an early crash to bring home another triumph. Immediately after the race had got underway, the first two on the grid Eliseo Donno (CDP - Best Lap) and pole-sitter Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage) came into contact de-accelerating into Tamburello bringing an early end to their races.
The Safety Car was summoned whilst the track was cleaned up and, as racing resumed, the French driver took the lead, going on to win - having already bagged the title in the round at Mugello - ahead of Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing) and John Wartique (FML - D2P).
Despite the result, the young Finn had to give up any ambitions of becoming vice-champion, a title mathematically sealed by Wartique.
An eventful race between the Am drivers with the win claimed by Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) who took advantage of the 10-second penalty imposed on Alessandro Cozzi (Formula Racing), first across the finishing line before being relegated to sixth spot, after contact with Hanno Laskowski (Riller & Schnauck - ZvO Racing).
Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) and Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) finished on the podium. Thanks to the result Rosi edges to within just two points of Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) in the battle for the runner-up spot in the standings, which will be determined at the end of Race 2 tomorrow.
Pulcini held second position until mid-race, disastrously colliding with race leader Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) at Rivazza after being hit by Ange Barde (SF Côte d'Azur Cannes - IB FAST). The manoeuvre cost the Frenchman a drive-through causing Pulcini and Brunsborg to finish at the rear.
Coppa Shell Europe. Roman Ziemian’s fourth win of the season makes up precious points in the battle for second place, bringing him just two away from Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing), third over the line.
Championship winner Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT), after pressing Sartingen for a long time, managed to overtake him and pass the chequered flag in second place.
Just off the podium was Thomas Gostner (CDP - MP Racing), who was able to withstand repeated attacks from teammate Manuela Gostner.
Among the Am, there was success for the returning Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) ahead of Alexander Nussbaumer, already winner of the 2022 title.
Third position for Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München), engaged in the battle for second place and doing better than his direct rival Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing), fifth over the line, defending himself in the final from the attacks of Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car).
Asia Pacific. An excellent performance from Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia) in the first race of round four of the Asia Pacific series, triumphing in the Trofeo Pirelli Am with an overall sixth place ahead of teammate Yudai Uchida, who tenaciously clawed back twelve positions.
In the Coppa Shell the win went to Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka). In second place was squad-mate Kazuyuki Yamaguchi, while on the lower step of the podium was Eric Cheung (Blackbird Concessionaires).
In the Am category the positive streak of Baby Kei (Cornes Osaka) continued, who, after the two wins at Mugello, claimed a third victory on Italian soil.
North America. In the Trofeo Pirelli the title fight is still wide open: top honours went to Manny Franco (Ferrari Lake Forest) ahead of Roberto Perrina (Ferrari of Seattle) and Joseph Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island).
Out of the Am drivers, it was Brazilian Custodio Toledo (The Collection) who won thanks to third place overall. Second was teammate Dylan Medler and third Dave Musial Jr (Ferrari Lake Forest), who edges ever closer to taking the crown.
In the Coppa Shell, champion Micheal Petramalo (Ferrari of Seattle) won ahead of Omar Balkissoon (Ferrari Fort Lauderdale) and Brian Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island). In the Am class Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) sealed the victory.
Alongside her on the podium were Richard Pineda (Ferrari of Washington) and Rey Acosta (The Collection).
Programme. Saturday 29 October sees day two of the various series. After qualifying in the morning, Race 2 Trofeo Pirelli Europe and Asia Pacific gets the green light at 14.00, with the North America race getting underway at 16.20 and the second race of the Coppa Shell Europe at 17.30.
Sunday will feature the Ferrari Finali Mondiali ahead of the Ferrari Show.