We knew that the conditions were right: after all, two poles in two days spoke for themselves. Luka Nurmi, of Formula Racing, is the youngest winner in Ferrari Challenge history. He took the winner’s laurels at just 16 years old and in the premier class, the Trofeo Pirelli. Yesterday, the young Finn was involved in an accident that unfortunately compromised his debut, but today Luka did not miss his date with destiny.