488 Challenge makes its North American debut at Laguna Seca

Monterey, 10 May 2017 – The 2017 Ferrari Challenge North America series is set to commence at the historic Laguna Seca circuit in California on May 12-14, 2017. Following the successful international debut of 488 Challenge in Abu Dhabi one month ago, this all-new Ferrari Challenge race car is set to compete in North America for the very first time. A History of Success. This year marks the 25th anniversary since the Ferrari Challenge series was announced in 1992. Since then, hundreds of drivers have competed at some of the most historic race circuits around the world. 488 Challenge is the seventh car used in the one-make series that started with the 348 TB/TS used between 1993 and 1996. Since then, Ferrari has turned each of its mid-engine V8 sports cars into Challenge competition cars, a tradition that continues with 488 GTB and 488 Challenge 488 Challenge Makes its Debut in North America. 488 Challenge marks a new evolution in Challenge competition cars, and the biggest step in performance to date. This new race car is powered by the same twin-turbocharged V8 motor that won the 2016 overall International Engine of the Year award and is used in 488 GTB and 488 Spider. In 488 Challenge, this 3.9-liter V8 produces 670cv. Side Slip control also makes its first appearance in Challenge competition, allowing drivers to better manage the car’s significant performance potential. The series. In 2017, drivers will compete across 6 circuits in North America before returning to the Mugello circuit to compete in the Finali Mondiali in October. Competitors are grouped into 4 classes, Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli AM, Coppa Shell and 458 EVO cars (for older 458 Challenge EVO chassis). Schedule. Practice will take place on Friday starting at 9:00am with qualifying slated for Saturday at 11:20. The first races of the 488 Challenge era will begin at 2:40pm on Saturday with additional qualifying and race action on Sunday starting at 10:45am and 2:05pm respectively.