2023 Ferrari XX Programme and F1 Clienti calendars revealed

The Paul Ricard circuit in France was the setting for the unveiling of the 2023 XX Programme and F1 Clienti calendars. The on-track events will be hosted at eight venues across three different continents, affording the owners of some of Maranello's most prized models the chance to be protagonists in these exclusive sporting activities.

XX Programme and F1 Clienti. The eight-round racing season will span three continents and will be held over the opening nine months of the year, culminating with the traditional final event at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, at a venue to be announced in the coming weeks.

The two opening events are to be staged in the United Arab Emirates with dates in Dubai, 27-29 January, and Abu Dhabi, 3-5 February, which will involve the 488 Challenge Evo, set to enter the Winter Series of the Prancing Horse single-marque series. The third round then follows with Italy hosting the first of two events at Imola, on 21-22 March, ahead of the United States season opener at COTA - Circuit of The Americas on 22-24 April. On 24-25 May, Monza’s Temple of Speed will welcome the clienti from the sporting programme, who will then reconvene at Fuji in Japan, from 30 June-2 July, and Estoril, Portugal, on 18-19 July. After the summer break, racing activities resume at Silverstone, England, from 1-3 September, then on to the Ferrari Finali Mondiali.





• Dubai, 27-29 January

• Abu Dhabi, 3-5 February

• Imola, 21-22 March

• COTA, 22-24 April

• Monza, 24-25 May

• Fuji, 30 June-2 July

• Estoril, 18-19 July

• Silverstone 1-3 September