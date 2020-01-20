2020 Season Opens at Daytona

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli will make its 2020 debut on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway. Running in support of the world-famous 24 Hours at Daytona, over 40 Ferrari pilots will test their abilities and bravery in their Ferrari 488 Challenge race cars.

Swan Song for 488 Challenge. All drivers will make use of the Ferrari 488 Challenge race car, the final time the car will take to the track before being replaced by the 488 Challenge EVO for all subsequent rounds. In North America, the second round of the 2020 season will take place at Road Atlanta on March 5. Since its debut in 2017, the 488 Challenge car has thrilled and delighted drivers with its significant increase in performance compared to the then-outgoing 458 EVO.

Champions Return. Two of the defending champions from the 2019 season will return for 2020. Cooper MacNeil (Scuderia Corsa - Ferrari of Westlake) enjoyed a season-long battle with Benjamin Hites, ultimately besting the young Chilean driver on the back of strong performances at the 2019 Finali Mondiali and earning his second consecutive championship in the Ferrari Challenge. The American driver will face stiff competition this year as 2019’s Trofeo Pirelli AM champion, Neil Gehani (Continental Autosports) will be looking to carry his successes into 2020. Meanwhile, last year’s Coppa Shell AM champion, Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) will also be returning to challenge for the Coppa Shell championship.

2020 Season Underway. After kicking off the season at Daytona, the Ferrari Challenge season will continue to Road Atlanta where the 488 Challenge EVO will make its racing debut on March 5 as a part of Ferrari Racing Days. Then, the series will return to 2019’s most popular circuit, Indianapolis on April 16, followed by the series’ now classic position supporting the Grand Prix du Canada on June 15. The North American season concludes with stops at the twisty confines of Laguna Seca on July 24, followed by the final North American round at Watkins Glen on August 28. The 2020 championship will again conclude at the Finali Mondiali, taking place this year at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Live Production for all 2020 Rounds. As in 2019, all races of the 2020 season of Ferrari Challenge in North America will be live streamed without geographic limitation. Viewers may tune in at live.ferrari.com to watch all of the action.

Weekend Schedule. For the first time in North America, Ferrari Challenge will compete into the night-time hours, offering drivers a completely new thrill. While the practice sessions on Wednesday will occur in daylight, Thursday’s qualifying session at 5:40pm (all times in ET) will begin in the twilight. Thursday’s race will start at 9:05pm and run for 30 minutes. Friday’s action will begin at 11:10am with qualifying sessions, followed by race 2 at 6:45pm, also lasting 30 minutes.